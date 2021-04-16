Bears sign former 49ers, Bills WR Goodwin to 1-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract. Goodwin has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. He had a career-best 962 yards in 2017 with San Francisco. Goodwin opted out of last season with Philadelphia because of COVID-19 concerns. The track and field standout was a two-time national champion in the long jump at Texas and made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team. He was a third-round draft pick of the Bills in 2013.