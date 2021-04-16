China calls for closer cooperation on climate change

PARIS (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Friday for closer cooperation on combating global change in a video meeting with his German and French counterparts, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel come ahead of a climate change meeting called by U.S. President Joe Biden next week. Xi said climate change “should not become a geopolitical chip, a target for attacking other countries or an excuse for trade barriers,” Xinhua said. Merkel welcomed that Xi reaffirmed China’s goal of C02 neutrality by 2060, and supported China’s approach of adjusting short-term targets, according to her spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.