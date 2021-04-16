Driver gets lengthy sentence for head-on crash that killed 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Delaware man who was speeding and under the influence of drugs when his car crashed head-on into an SUV in Philadelphia, killing three people, has been sentenced to 37 1/2 to 76 years in prison. Thirty-two-year-old Keith Campbell received the sentence Friday after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and single counts of aggravated assault and DUI. The charges stem from a Jan. 2, 2019 crash that killed Dennis Palandro Jr. and Joseph Ferry, members of a string band that had performed hours earlier in the annual New Year’s Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia. Ferry’s fiancee, Kelly Wiseley, was also killed while Palandro’s wife was seriously injured.