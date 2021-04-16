Eflin pitches into 8th, Phillies beat Cardinals 9-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched into the eighth inning, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-2. Eflin allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none in seven-plus innings. The lanky right-hander retired 12 straight batters at one point and exited after surrendering a two-run homer to Justin Williams in the eighth. Cardinals righty Carlos Martinez gave up six runs and five hits in five innings.