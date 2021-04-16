Embiid, 76ers snap Clippers’ 7-game winning streak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 36 points and 14 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Clippers 106-103, snapping Los Angeles’ seven-game winning streak. Furkan Korkmaz added 18 points and Ben Simmons had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, who have won four in a row. Paul George had 37 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who last lost on April 1. Patrick Patterson added a season-high 18 points and Marcus Morris scored 15 for Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth straight game for the Clippers with a sore right foot.