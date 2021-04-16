Stocks open higher; S&P 500 heads for another weekly gain

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 on track for its fourth weekly gain in a row. The benchmark index was up 0.3% in the early going Friday, led by gains in banks, industrial and health care companies. Declines in several big technology stocks including Apple weighed down the Nasdaq, which fell 0.2%. The early gains, if they hold, would push the S&P 500 past the record high close it set a day earlier. Crude oil prices were flat. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.57%