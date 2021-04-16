State’s expert told grand jury police didn’t kill Prude

Newly released transcripts show that prosecutors overseeing a grand jury investigation into the death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, undercut the case for criminal charges with testimony from a medical expert who said police officers who held Prude to the ground didn’t do anything wrong. The grand jury voted 15-5 not to charge the three officers involved in Prude’s restraint. Prude stopped breathing as officers held him down with a hood over his face. New York Attorney General Letitia James had said in February, in announcing the grand jury’s decision, that the state had put on the best case it could.