Injury to Ullmark further depletes Sabres’ goalie depth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres will be leaning on their fourth, fifth and even sixth-string goalies for potentially the remainder of the season with Linus Ullmark listed week to week with a lower-body injury. Interim coach Don Granato says the timetable for Ullmark’s return is “touchy” because the Sabres only have three weeks left in their season. Buffalo sits last in the NHL standings and all but mathematically out of contention. Ullmark has missed one game after being shaken up in the opening minutes of a 3-2 shootout loss at Boston on Tuesday. Backup goalie Carter Hutton has resumed skating individually, but there is no timetable on his return. He’s missed 13 games with a lower-body injury.