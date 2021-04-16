New state legislation establishes affordable high-speed internet for low-income households

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new legislation today that will establish affordable high-speed internet for low-income households.

The bill was introduced back in February and finds that access to high-speed broadband service is a necessity, as it is an essential part of participation in the economy, education, and civic life.

Cuomo's office says New York residents that qualify for the program include households that are eligible to receive free or reduced price lunches, SNAP benefits, Medicaid benefits, those who are senior citizens or receiving disability rent increase exemptions, or an affordability benefit from a utility.

Governor Cuomo said in his news conference earlier on Friday, "All internet providers must offer high-speed internet at an affordable cost, 15 dollars a month. all equipment, all fees, etc."

Cuomo's office says providers will need to report to the public service commission annually on their offers and uptake.

The Governor said affordable broadband is a right.