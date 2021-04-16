NYS Fair Food Fest allows people to get their favorite fair treats

(WBNG) -- People lined up at the New York State Fairgrounds Friday morning, but it was not for a vaccine shot.

The State Fair Foods Fest runs for the next two weeks and includes five food vendors selling gyros, fried dough, and other classic fair foods. It's right across the street from the vaccination site.

While the food may remind people of the fair, the Fairgrounds say there's still a long way to go before the fair can return as we know it.

"There's a world of difference between three vendors at the parking lot versus the fair full swing which, which is one of the largest gatherings in New York State, period," said Fairgrounds Spokesman Dave Bullard.

Vendors say despite the rain and weekday opening, they've had a bug turn out. They say having a walk up event, not a drive-thru, keeps the orders and food running quickly.