On Saturday, learn more about composting at Compost Education Day & Earth Day Celebration at the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market

(WBNG) -- Earth Day is just around the corner and tomorrow at the Broome County's Regional Farmer's Market you can sign up to learn all about how to compost.

The Broome County Division of Solid Waste and Management and the Cornell Cooperative Extension will be tabling at the Farmer's Market on Saturday, April 17 to educate people on how to compost.

Josh Enderle from Cornell Cooperative's Extension explains why it's important to compost.

"Composting is a way of managing our food scraps -- all of our waste we put into our garbage that we throw away actually ends up in the Broome County landfill and food scraps and other organic materials can actually produce methane, which is a greenhouse gas, and some of it gets into the atmosphere and warms our planet," explained Enderle.

And composting isn't the only way to be environmentally conscious.

Jessica Brewer, Materials Recovery Manager of Broome County's Division of Solid Waste Management, says that people can incorporate simple ways into their daily routine like recycling, purchasing secondhand clothes, and using re-usable bags in an effort to be more environmentally conscious.

To get involved or learn more, visit the Broome County Farmer's Market at 840 Upper Front St. and head to their booth.

If you can't make it but want to compost, you can always purchase a composting bin from the Broome County Landfill for $45.