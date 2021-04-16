One firefighter sent to hospital in vacant warehouse fire in Waverly

WAVERLY (WBNG)- One firefighter has been sent to the hospital following a vacant warehouse fire in Waverly, Thursday night.

According to the Waverly fire department, crews responded to a fire at an old vacant warehouse on 702 Broad St. extension around 8:08 p.m. and took about 3 hours to be put out.

The Waverly fire department says the firefighter has been sent to the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, but says the firefighter has non-life-threatening injuries.

Our affiliate in Elmira says the fire could be seen for miles.

The Waverly fire department says multiple emergency crews responded to the fire including Sayre fire department, Athens Borough fire, Athens Township, Greater Valley E-M-S along with Tioga County emergency crews.

The Waverly fire department says the cause of the fire will be investigated on Friday.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for further updates.