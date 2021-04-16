Ontario to limit outdoor gatherings amid wave of infections

TORONTO (AP) — The premier of Canada’s most populous province says he will be limiting outdoor gatherings to those in the same household and will close playgrounds and golf courses amid a record wave of coronavirus infections fueled by variants. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says those who live alone will be able to meet someone from another household outside. Police have been given the power to write tickets. Interprovincial travel will also be limited. Ford blamed a lack of vaccines but made no mention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that Pfizer is doubling the amount of vaccines to Canada over the next month and getting millions more in May and June.