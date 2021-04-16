Polish civic groups oppose ‘takeover’ of human rights office

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — More than 120 organizations in Poland have voiced opposition to what they call “the hostile takeover” of the office of the country’s human rights commissioner. Their statement on Friday comes a day after the government-controlled Constitutional Tribunal issued a ruling which will end the term of the human rights commissioner, also known as the ombudsman. The ombudsman’s office is an independent institution that safeguards the civil rights of individuals, can represent them in disputes with government authorities and obtain reversals of some state decisions.