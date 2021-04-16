Skip to Content

Singer with disability shines in Ali Stroker’s new kids book

9:17 am National News from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway star Ali Stroker says she always feels like her “most powerful self” when onstage, and has teamed up with middle grade author Stacy Davidowitz for a new children’s book. She set out to create a familiar character: a young girl who uses a wheelchair who wants to perform in a local musical. “The Chance to Fly” — published this week — was a way for the actor to share her own experiences as a person with a disability and big dreams. Stroker, who has used a wheelchair since a car accident paralyzed her when she was two, says she wanted to help kids with disabilities recognize themselves in the book.   

Associated Press

