State provides Southern Tier addiction service providers with $1.48 million grant

(WBNG) -- Addiction service providers in the Southern Tier have received a much needed boost thanks to a $1.48 million grant from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

The Mohawk Valley Behavioral Health Care Collaborative and the South Central Behavioral Health Care Collaborative will use the funding to strengthen their prevention, treatment, and recovery care services throughout 11 counties in the state.

The 11 counties include:

Broome

Cortland

Chenango

Delaware

Fulton

Herkimer

Madison

Montgomery

Otsego

Schoharie

Tompkins

In a news release, the Director of the Mohawk Valley Behavioral Health Care Collaborative Kelly Lane said the grant will help take better care of people.

“This significant grant will allow clinical and other community-based organizations to work together, using technology and a coordinated approach across the continuum of care for our clients," Lane said.

For more information, click here.