US likely to up Afghanistan force to ensure safe drawdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the U.S. will likely increase its troops presence in Afghanistan temporarily over the coming weeks and months in order to fulfill President Joe Biden’s order to safely withdraw all forces from the country by Sept. 11. Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby declined to provide specifics and said details are still being worked out. But he says “it’s logical to assume” that the U.S. will need to add logistics, engineering and force protection help to make sure the drawdown is safe, orderly and effective. Kirby also says it’s not clear if any U.S. contractors will remain in the country.