1 dead, 3 arrested after motor vehicle collision on Rt. 60

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff's office has made multiple arrests following a deadly hit and run crash Friday night.

The incident took place on Rt. 60 in the Town of Chemung around 9 P.M.

Police say upon arrival to the scene, a person was found lying in the road with severe head injuries.

38-year-old Brandon E. Lane had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the collision.

Lane was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

20-year-old Logan J. Bowman was later charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, a class D felony, after receiving information on the incident.

18-year-old Tashahnda D. Myers and 30-year-old Donald J. Griffith were also arrested for obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Griffith was wanted on a warrant for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance out of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the Sheriff's office was assisted by state police and the Athens Township PA Police Department.

