AP Week in Pictures: Global

APRIL 10 – 16, 2021

From clashes in Greece, to health care workers continuing care of COVID-19 patients in Canada, to celebrations honoring late leader Kim II Sung in North Korea and Muslims offering prayers on the first Friday of Ramadan in Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

51 words