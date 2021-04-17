At 82, farrier still teaching ancient art of shoeing horses

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sweat dripped from Sonny Pistilli’s nose and evaporated on the red-hot horseshoe he’d taken out of a burning forge. He’d been pounding steel with a mallet for two hours, his hands like anvils from a half-century of that same clanging rhythm. At 82, he still works as a farrier, someone who trims and shoes horse hooves, and since it’s never felt like a job, he doesn’t think about retiring. He once put a shoe on Triple Crown winner Secretariat. “It’s hard work, yes, but not a job. It’s love,” he said. Jason Nark, The Philadelphia Inquirer.