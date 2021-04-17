Books about kids with disabilities, written by kids for kids

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — When another child once asked about the feeding tube of Kimberly Resh’s 6-year-old daughter Mikayla, who had numerous disabilities, her 3-year-old daughter Lauren began to explain. Children, Resh realized, sometimes know best how to describe things to other children. She remembered this revelation a few years later when she donated a set of books on diverse topics and main characters to her daughter’s library at Lower Nazareth Elementary School. None of them were written by children. Mikayla’s third grade class agreed to write her biography, which in 2006 became “Our Friend Mikayla” — now one of several dozen books recommended by the Lehigh Valley Reads campaign.