Broome County Parks Triathlon returns this summer

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- County Officials have announced the 15th annual Broome County Parks Triathlon will be returning this summer to Dorchester Park.

The triathlon will be held on June 26th at Dorchester Park in the Town of Triangle, near Whitney Point, and officials say all COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

The race will start at 9 a.m. and officials have announced three different race distances.

This includes:

Triathlon Race -- Half mile swim, 12 mile bike, 3.1 mile run

Aqua Bike Race -- Half mile swim, 12 mile bike

Duathlon Race -- 1.5 mile run, 12 mile bike, 3.1 mile run

Registration for the race is $60 and all participants must be members of USA Triathlon. Participants can become a member by signing up for a one-day membership.

Registration closes on June 19th.

A portion of the proceeds made from the triathlon events will go toward the Broome County Parks Handicap Children's Playground Fund to build accessible playgrounds in county parks.

Officials say a youth triathlon will not take place in 2021 due to USAT recommendations and health safety guidelines, saying the youth events statistically draw higher numbers of volunteers and spectators.

To register for the race or to find out more information, click here.

There are 130 spots currently open to participants, with more open slots to come in the near future.