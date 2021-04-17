Cloudy tonight with a chance for a spot shower

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Spot shower 20%. Low of 36 (33-38). Winds light out of the west.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Few spot showers possible during the afternoon 30% PM. Peeks of sunshine around sunset. High of 55 (51-58). Winds out of the west at 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low of 37 (34-39). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Low level moisture will remain in place for much of the overnight hours heading into Sunday. There is the chance for some light drizzle this evening.

The sun will be fighting to come out to start Sunday, but clouds will win over by noon time. There will be the chance for a few spot showers later in the afternoon, but it does not look like it will be anything crazy.

This unsettled pattern will continue into next week when the Southern Tier is expecting a few chances for precipitation. The highest chance will be on Wednesday when a low pressure brings rain showers into the region, but those rain showers might chance over to dear I say snow by Thursday.