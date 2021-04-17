Cuomo retreats from open news briefings that made him a star

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has lately shied away from coming face to face with reporters as he faces sexual harassment allegations. The Democratic governor gained national attention last spring for televised news briefings at which he answered barrages of questions from journalists. But the Democrat hasn’t had an in-person news conference since December. That’s when he switched to interacting with the media only via telephone and Zoom conference calls. The governor’s sudden refusal to allow reporters to freely question him has rankled media outlets. The governor says it is a needed pandemic safety precaution.