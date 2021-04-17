Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 36 points and 14 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Clippers 106-103, snapping Los Angeles’ seven-game winning streak. Furkan Korkmaz added 18 points and Ben Simmons had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, who have won four in a row. Paul George had 37 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who last lost on April 1. Patrick Patterson added a season-high 18 points and Marcus Morris scored 15 for Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth straight game for the Clippers with a sore right foot.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched into the eighth inning, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-2. Eflin allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none in seven-plus innings. The lanky right-hander retired 12 straight batters at one point and exited after surrendering a two-run homer to Justin Williams in the eighth. Cardinals righty Carlos Martinez gave up six runs and five hits in five innings.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — JT Brubaker struck out eight in six impressive innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates extended their recent surge by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1. Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco homered for the Pirates, who have followed a six-game skid by winning five of seven. Adam Frazier added a two-run triple. Brubaker yielded one run and four hits, lowering his ERA to 1.76 in three starts this season. The right-hander didn’t walk anybody, though he did hit three batters. Adrian Houser allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings, ending Milwaukee’s franchise-record streak of eight straight games in which its starting pitchers worked at least five innings while allowing no more than one run.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The lawyer for Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald says witnesses and surveillance video refute a man’s claim the player assaulted him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend. Attorney Casey White said Friday the video indicates Donald didn’t assault anyone but was trying to save the victim, De’Vincent Spriggs. The station aired black-and-white video that shows about a dozen men and a melee. White says five witnesses say Donald helped pull people away. Spriggs’ lawyer Todd Hollis has said Donald and others assaulted Spriggs, causing multiple injuries that required hospital treatment. Police are investigating but no charges have been filed.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When Jimmy Rollins made his first All-Star team as a rookie with the Philadelphia Phillies 20 years ago, the percentage of Black players in the majors was 13. It’s down to 7.6% this year. As the Phillies celebrated Jackie Robinson Day along with the rest of baseball on Thursday and Friday, Rollins reflected on the decline. He pointed to lack of marketing and socio-economic factors for the baseball’s decline in popularity among young Black athletes.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract. Goodwin has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. He had a career-best 962 yards in 2017 with San Francisco. Goodwin opted out of last season with Philadelphia because of COVID-19 concerns. The track and field standout was a two-time national champion in the long jump at Texas and made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team. He was a third-round draft pick of the Bills in 2013.