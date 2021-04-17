High School Students help senior citizens with outdoor Spring Cleaning

OWEGO (WBNG) -- It's been said that good help can be hard to find, but not for senior citizens in Owego today, as the help was walking up to their doors.

High School students helped out senior citizens with the yard work they say they couldn't as easily do themselves.

The students raked leaves, carried and laid mulch, and set out outdoor furniture in preparation for Spring.

"It's wonderful to see these kids out and helping. They showed up last year too, and they were wonderful. I mean, they are just wonderful kids" said Ginny Murray of Owego.

The clean-up is all a part of the Tioga County Rural Ministry's Spring Clean Up. Some students are volunteering as a part of their confirmation class's project.

Murray told 12 News she was grateful for the help. "If I had to bring it all out myself, it's really quite slippery, I don't think I could!" she said.

One Susquehanna Valley student says the clean up for him is a great way to give back.

"I've got a football game after this, but it's no excuse. You've still got to put in the work to better the community," said Johnathan Cortese.

Murray's neighbor, Ann Carter told 12 News without the student's help, it would have taken her a long time to clean up her hard for spring, after a recent back injury.

Carter says the students helping her are a blessing.

"It's a caring community here, we help each other out. It's why Owego is a great place to live," says Carter.