Hopelessness continues driving Hondurans to migrate

OMOA, Honduras (AP) — More than 200 Honduran migrants stepped off six buses at a converted seaside hotel this week following a wearying trip overnight across Guatemala after being deported by Mexico. Their journeys ended short of the U.S. border, and now they were back in Honduras making arrangements to return to where they started. Last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protectisoons photoson reported more than 41,000 encounters with Hondurans at the U.S. southern border. That was some 12,000 more than during March 2019. Aid officials and advocates say even signs of economic progress at home might dissuade some from leaving.