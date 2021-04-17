Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it has begun enriching uranium to its highest-ever purity, edging close to weapons-grade levels. Tehran is attempting to pressure negotiators in Vienna during talks on restoring its nuclear deal with world powers after an attack on its main enrichment site. The move drew a rebuke from President Joe Biden, who noted that negotiations were continuing anyway. A top official said Friday only a few grams an hour of uranium gas would be enriched up to 60% purity — triple its previous level but at a quantity far lower than what the Islamic Republic had been able to produce.