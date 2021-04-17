Ithaca Police investigating a drive-by shooting incident

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident on Spencer Rd.

Police say multiple residents reported hearing gunshots Friday night around 11:20 P.M.

Once on the scene, police found one person had fired a number of shots at a house on the 600 Block of Spencer Rd.

Bullets reportedly hit at least one home and were found inside.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 272-3245, or the police tip line at (607) 330-0000.