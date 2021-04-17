Molina homers twice to lead Cardinals past Phillies 9-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yadier Molina hit two home runs, doubled and drove in four, and Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong also homered in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. St. Louis won for just the second time in the last seven contests while finding offense that has been missing in the defeats. The Cardinals averaged 2.6 runs in their last five losses. Rhys Hoskins had three hits and Alec Bohm drove in two for the Phillies, who played without Bryce Harper. The Phillies star outfielder sat out after waking up Saturday with tightness in his lower back.