Once again, volcanic Caribbean island looks to recovery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The situation looks bleak on St. Vincent, where explosive eruptions by a volcano, La Soufrière, have forced thousands to evacuate their homes and dumped ash across the Caribbean island. Crops, fishing and other livelihoods are in peril. The pandemic was already battering the economy, including tourism. Still, regional aid is arriving, the United Nations plans to help, and the story of explosive eruptions by the same volcano in 1902-3 is a reminder that St. Vincent recovered from catastrophes in the past. So far, there are no reported casualties from this year’s eruptions. In 1902, the toll in lives was heavy.