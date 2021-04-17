Ovechkin scores 2, Capitals beat Flyers 6-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice to move within one goal of Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the NHL’s career goal scorer list as the Washington Capitals downed the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3. Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha each added goals while John Carlson recorded four assists for Washington, which increased its lead in the East Division to four points over the New York Islanders. Ivan Provorov, James van Riemsdyk and rookie Wade Allison, who recorded his first NHL goal, scored for the Flyers. Ovechkin now has 730 regular-season goals in his 16-year career. Dionne finished with 731 during 18 seasons with the Red Wings, Kings and Rangers.