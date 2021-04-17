After China, US envoy Kerry in S. Korea for climate talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has met with South Korea’s foreign minister in Seoul. Saturday’s talks come ahead of a virtual climate summit of world leaders called by President Joe Biden for next week. Kerry arrived in South Korea after a four-day visit to China, where he held closed-door meetings with Chinese counterparts. Biden has invited 40 world leaders to participate in the upcoming virtual summit, including South Korea’s president and China’s head of state. The U.S. and other countries are expected to announce more ambitious national targets for cutting carbon emissions and pledge financial help for climate efforts by less wealthy nations.