US deports woman who lied about role in Rwandan genocide

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer says a woman has been deported from the United States to Rwanda after serving 10 years in prison for lying about her role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide to obtain U.S. citizenship. Beatrice Munyenyezi’s lawyer confirmed Saturday that she was deported. Rwandan state media reports she arrived Friday and is being detained before prosecution of genocide-related crimes. In the U.S., she had been convicted in 2013 in New Hampshire and served a 10-year sentence. She lost her latest court battle in March when a federal appeals court refused to grant her a new trial. She challenged how the jury had been instructed.