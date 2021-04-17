Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The mayor of a Minneapolis suburb that’s seen nightly protests after a white police officer fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright contends police are overreacting to demonstrators and should scale back their tactics. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said he doesn’t agree with police using pepper spray, tear gas and paintballs during demonstrations. The City Council passed a resolution banning city officers from using tear gas and other tactics against demonstrators. The city’s stance has left leaders of other law enforcement agencies helping to control demonstrators confused. On Friday, officers fired irritants into a crowd of several hundred after part of an outer fence was opened. Demonstrators dissipated shortly after 10 p.m. when officers quickly advanced.