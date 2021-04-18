13 people dead as SUV falls into Philippine irrigation canal

BAGUIO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say 13 people drowned when their SUV plunged into an irrigation canal in a northern Philippine mountain city. Police said 2 of the 15 occupants of the SUV survived with injuries. The driver was among the dead, who included seven children. Initial reports indicate the driver suddenly lost control when the crowded SUV skidded off the road in Tabuk city in Kalinga province Sunday afternoon while the victims were on their way to a locally popular lake. Many regions of the mountainous north are notorious for deadly road accidents due to dilapidated vehicles, lack of railings and road safety signages and poor enforcement of transport regulations.