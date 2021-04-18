Asian shares mixed amid cautious outlook for global economy

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed amid cautious optimism about a global rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell in early Monday trading, while shares in Australia and South Korea rose. Shares were down in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with President Joe Biden over the weekend and asked Pfizer for a more steady supply of the vaccine. Japan has lagged in a rollout, with barely 1% of its population inoculated. Some urban areas in Japan, including Tokyo, are expanding their measures meant to curb infections. Wall Street ended last week with new highs.