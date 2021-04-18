Binghamton baseball splits doubleheader with NJIT

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton baseball team split the doubleheader against NJIT at home Sunday afternoon.

Final score Game 1:

Binghamton - 1 (7-8, 7-8 AE), NJIT - 2 (8-17, 8-13 AE)

The Bearcats had a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a two-out RBI single from second baseman Alex Baratta. The Highlanders tied the game in the fourth when a field-and-throw on a sacrifice bunt went awry.

In the top of the seventh, the Highlanders scored the winning run on an infield error.

Final score Game 2:

Binghamton - 6 (8-8, 8-8 AE), NJIT - 3 (8-18, 8-14 AE)

Binghamton tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Bearcats plated two runs in the sixth on RBI singles from catcher Kevin Reilly and left fielder Tommy Reifler.

Binghamton's final run in the seventh was off of an RBI single from Kevin Gsell.

Pitcher Josh Kopcza finished with a career-high eleven strikeouts in seven innings.

Binghamton heads back on the road to face UMBC Saturday and Sunday.