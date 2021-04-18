Binghamton University releases commencement guidelines, changes

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University's graduation commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021 are less than a month away.

The university has released guidelines for the commencements to adhere to the health and safety guidance from the state.

University officials say students who will be attending the ceremonies will need to either show proof of vaccination, a negative coronavirus antigen test result at least 6 hours before the ceremony, or a negative PCR test at least 72 hours before the ceremony.

The student's parents will be allowed to attend, but extended family will not be permitted.

The university has added additional graduation dates and times to help limit the size of the events.

Some students say, however, that having the date of their graduation ceremony change less than a month before has been a stressful situation.

"My parents booked a hotel a year ago and now they had to switch up plans, I had to pick a different graduation date and the website was crashing too, so it was a big deal," said BU Senior Joe Migliano.

Students who intend on going to the in-person graduation walk will have until April 21st to register online to confirm their spot.

These commencement ceremonies will be the first in-person since 2019, as the class of 2020 had their commencement pushed back, and then held on a virtual platform.

For more information on commencement ceremonies' COVID-19 guidelines for Binghamton University's 2021 class, click here.