Binghamton’s Crime Victim’s Assistance Center recognizes victim’s right’s week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Crime Victim's Assistance Center in Binghamton is preparing to recognize National Crime Victim's Rights Week.

The national week recognizing crime victim's rights begins today, April 18, and continues until Saturday, April 24.

The events are in conjunction with the recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, both observed in April.

Officials say most of the events that are taking place will be virtual, including the distribution of blue masks and bracelets, a virtual remembrance wall, and a 5k run and walk taking place in Norwich.

Binghamton's Crime Victims Assistance Center is located at 377 Robinson St in Binghamton.

To utilize the CVAC's services, call the 24/7 ​Crisis Line at (607) 722-4256, Text the CVAC at (607) 725-8196, or call the local office at (607) 723-3200.

