Cape Town wildfire forces evacuation of university students

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A wildfire on the slopes of South Africa’s Table Mountain has forced the evacuation of students from the University of Cape Town. Wind spread the blaze across dry brush and burned part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant. Officials said that more than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel were battling the fire on Sunday and four helicopters were being used to drop water on threatened areas. A spokesperson for the city’s disaster risk management center said in a statement that the fire was spreading quickly and residents were cautioned to be on alert.