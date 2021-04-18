Carjacking suspect arrested after chase through NJ towns

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police say a carjacking suspect from Pennsylvania man was arrested after a chase through several New Jersey towns over the weekend. Atlantic City police said a man got into the car of a 46-year-old Deptford woman and drove off with it after she fled. Police said the car led them on a pursuit into Pleasantville, when the pursuit ended. It was later spotted in Lindwood and crashed into a home. Atlantic City and Linwood police filed charges including carjacking against 59-year-old Kevin Wade of Philadelphia. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility; it wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.