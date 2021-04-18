Cloudy with a few showers to end Sunday

TONIGHT: Isolated showers taper off by 9PM. Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Low of 37 (34-39). Winds light.

MONDAY: Periods of sunshine. Few passing showers 40%. High of 60 (57-63). Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low of 41 (38-43). Winds out of the south, southwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Isolated showers will taper off early tonight giving way to mostly cloudy skies. More showers are expected on Monday. Yet, there could be periods of sun from time to time.

The main weather story this week continues to be the next prominent low-pressure system that will move into the region on Wednesday. Over the last 24 hours, models have trended to a faster moving storm. This means rain may develop earlier in the morning hours while tapering off in the evening now. Biggest change however will be the wintry mix on the back side of this system does not look like it will linger as long as previously expected.