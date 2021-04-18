France restricting travel from 4 countries to curb variants

PARIS (AP) — France is imposing entry restrictions on travelers from Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil in hopes of keeping out especially contagious coronavirus variants. The government says the restrictions include mandatory 10-day quarantines and tougher testing requirements. Travelers from all four countries will be restricted to French nationals and their families, EU citizens and others with a permanent home in France. France previously suspended all flights from Brazil. France’s foreign minister said the flight suspension for Brazil will be lifted next Saturday and followed by the “drastic measures” for entering France from all four countries, plus the French territory of Guiana.