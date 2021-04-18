Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brett Anderson pitched seven effective innings and the Milwaukee Brewers built a big lead early and breezed past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a leadoff single in the first inning and the Brewers went on to score five times, with every run coming with two outs. Bradley, who had three hits, tripled and scored in the second as Milwaukee made it 7-0. Anderson allowed one unearned run and six hits, walking one and striking out three. The Pirates’ run scored on one of three throwing errors by shortstop Luis Urías.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins jumped into second place in the East Division standings with a 3-2 win over Buffalo, eliminating the Sabres from playoff contention. Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues scored second-period goals in helping the Penguins improve to 10-2-2 in their past 14. Jared McCann also scored for Pittsburgh, which earned its 59th point to move one ahead of the idle New York Islanders and remain three behind the Washington Capitals. The New York Rangers’ win in over New Jersey earlier in the day combined with Buffalo’s loss made the Sabres the NHL’s first team eliminated from playoff contention.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yadier Molina hit two home runs, doubled and drove in four, and Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong also homered in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. St. Louis won for just the second time in the last seven contests while finding offense that has been missing in the defeats. The Cardinals averaged 2.6 runs in their last five losses. Rhys Hoskins had three hits and Alec Bohm drove in two for the Phillies, who played without Bryce Harper. The Phillies star outfielder sat out after waking up Saturday with tightness in his lower back.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice to move within one goal of Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the NHL’s career goals list as the Washington Capitals downed the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3. Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha each added goals while John Carlson recorded four assists for Washington, which increased its lead in the East Division to four points over the New York Islanders. Ivan Provorov, James van Riemsdyk and rookie Wade Allison, who recorded his first NHL goal, scored for the Flyers. Ovechkin now has 730 regular-season goals in his 16-year career. Dionne finished with 731 during 18 seasons with the Red Wings, Kings and Rangers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left cheek. Okposo was hurt after being struck by teammate Matt Irwin’s shot in the first period of a 5-2 win at Washington on Thursday. Okposo joins a growing list of injuries for the last-place team that is one loss from being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and matching an NHL record 10-year playoff drought. The Sabres are already minus captain Jack Eichel, starting goalie Linus Ullmark and defenseman Jake McCabe.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity. Attorney Todd Hollis represents DeVin­cent Spriggs. Hollis told Pittsburgh reporters Friday that his client mis­took some­one else for Don­ald dur­ing the al­ter­ca­tion. He said his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes “I realized that it was not Aaron Donald.” He said ”Aaron has certainly been through enough so we want to put this to rest.” Earlier, an attorney for the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman said witnesses and surveillance video refuted the accusation.