Macron says nations must ‘define red lines’ with Russia

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says that while dialogue with Russia is essential, “clear red lines” carrying possible sanctions must also be drawn with Moscow over Ukraine. Referring to a buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, Macron said in an interview with American broadcaster CBS News, “We will never accept new military operations on Ukrainian soil.” He said the West must demonstrate both diplomacy and credibility with Moscow. Asked about possible sanctions, Macron said, “I think we have to define clear red lines with Russia. This is the only way to be credible.” The interview aired Sunday on “Face the Nation” and was recorded after Macron met Friday in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.