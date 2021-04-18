Man charged in NYS Police investigation of violent altercations, police chase leading to crash on Colesville Rd.

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The New York State Police have arrested one man involved in a violent attack in the Town of Barker, leading to a police chase and vehicle crash in Colesville on Saturday.

Matthew R. Bonser, age 29 of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania was arrested and charged with the following:

1st Degree Assault

1dt Degree Burglary

1st Degree Robbery

Fugitive for Justice

Bonser was charged as Fugitive for Justice after police learned he was wanted in the State of Pennsylvania.

In the Town of Barker Saturday afternoon, police responded to a violent altercation at a residence on Ellerson Road.

An unknown man, later found to be Bonser, broke into a residence with two people inside. A 71-year-old man living in the residence confronted Bonser resulting in what state police are calling a 'violent attack'.

The 71-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Wilson Hospital.

Bonser fled the scene after the altercation and ran to another nearby residence on State Rt. 11 where he threatened a victim with a knife to obtain the keys to a car, then fled in the stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle and altercation were reported to police.

A Broome County Deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and a pursuit began.

Bonser exited the interstate and then traveled on local roads before crashing into an uninvolved vehicle and a light pole on Colesville Rd.

Bonser was taken into custody and transported to Wilson hospital for medical treatment.

The uninvolved vehicle that Bonser struck on Colesville Rd. was driven by an 87-year-old male who was taken to the hospital also.

Bonser was taken to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing after his release from the hospital.

New York State Police say the incident is still under investigation by the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.