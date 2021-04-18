Nation reacts to President Biden announcing the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBNG) -- As President Biden has announced that he would begin withdrawing troops from Afghanistan comes national reactions.

Last week, Biden said he will bring U.S. combat troops home by the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, and that the process of withdrawal would begin on the first of May.

Sunday, President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan assured the nation this decision would not create more danger in the region.

"President Biden is not going to take his eye off the ball. He said in his speech that we would maintain capabilities in the region to be able to deal with any threat that reconstitutes. And our intelligence community made clear this week in public testimony that we will have months of warning before al-Qaida or ISIS could have an external plot and capability from Afghanistan," Sullivan said.

Former president Donald Trump was among those who reacted to the decision, criticizing the timing of the withdrawal from a practical and symbolic standpoint.

Trump said in part: