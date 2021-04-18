New York visits Philadelphia, aims to stop road losing streak

New York Islanders (27-13-4, third in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-18-6, sixth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +115, Islanders -137; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York travels to Philadelphia looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Flyers are 20-18-6 in division matchups. Philadelphia has given up 36 power-play goals, killing 73.3% of opponent chances.

The Islanders are 27-13-4 in division play. New York averages just 2.8 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.9.

In their last matchup on April 8, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott Laughton leads the Flyers with a plus-seven in 41 games this season. Travis Konecny has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 15 goals and has 25 points. Mathew Barzal has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: day to day (lower body), Carter Hart: day to day (lower body).

Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed), Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed), Josh Bailey: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.