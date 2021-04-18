NYPD told no unscheduled days off as Chauvin verdict looms

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York City Police Department is instructing its officers not to take unscheduled days off beginning Monday and until further notice.

That's when closing arguments in the trial of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, the white officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, are scheduled to take place.

A memo issued on Friday and obtained by the New York Post that included the edict is in preparation to possible protects following a verdict in the case.

The NYPD says the order was "necessary in order to satisfy personnel requirements for any post Derek Chauvin verdict protests."